DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,980 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SLM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in SLM by 16.3% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

