DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 721 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rollins by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $403,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

