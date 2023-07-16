DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.65 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $141,187 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

