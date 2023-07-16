Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.