Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

