Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

