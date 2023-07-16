Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.73 and its 200 day moving average is $327.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

