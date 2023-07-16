DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

