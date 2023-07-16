Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

DYN stock opened at $11.10 on Friday.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

