Eastern Bank Acquires 36,389 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

