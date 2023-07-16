Eastern Bank Buys 36,389 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.