Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $325,290.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

