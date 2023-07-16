Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 222.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on E. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

