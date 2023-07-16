Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.