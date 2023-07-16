Eric Allison Sells 21,101 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.85 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

