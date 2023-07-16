Erik Bradbury Sells 3,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Erik Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
