Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.18 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

