Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

