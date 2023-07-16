Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $209,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

