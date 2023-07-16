Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.