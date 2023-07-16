Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by RIA Advisory Group LLC

RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

