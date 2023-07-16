Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

