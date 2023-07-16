Field & Main Bank Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 485,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 110,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 625,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,070,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

