Field & Main Bank Sells 852 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

