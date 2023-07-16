Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 15,530 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $390.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.