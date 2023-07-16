Fiera Capital Corp Has $220,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,296,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,889,000 after buying an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after buying an additional 535,396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,853,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,357,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

