Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,031 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

