Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 1,795 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

