Fiera Capital Corp Sells 14,153 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $107,390,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after buying an additional 309,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,919,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 302,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AQN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -716.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

