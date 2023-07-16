Fiera Capital Corp Takes $214,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.11.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

