Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 283 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 117,297 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.3 %

HGV stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

