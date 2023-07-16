Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 567 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $103.74 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

