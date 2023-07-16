Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 839 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

