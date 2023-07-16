Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 6,775 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 1.8 %

DK stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

