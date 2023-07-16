Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

