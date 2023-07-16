Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 253.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

