Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 657 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

