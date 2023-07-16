Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.51. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

