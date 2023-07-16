Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSL opened at $266.97 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

