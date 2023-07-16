Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.04.

DPZ opened at $384.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.37. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

