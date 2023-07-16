Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

TDC stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.