Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

