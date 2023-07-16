Fifth Third Bancorp Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

