Fifth Third Bancorp Has $212,000 Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $54,502,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

