Fifth Third Bancorp Has $226,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

