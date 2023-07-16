Fifth Third Bancorp Has $233,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

