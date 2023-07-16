Fifth Third Bancorp Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.51. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

