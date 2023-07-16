Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

