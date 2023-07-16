Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

