Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

